Rising Covert Oil Shipments Escorted by U.S. Navy in Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. Energy Secretary, Chris Wright, announced that the seven-day rolling average of covert oil shipments escorted by the U.S. Navy through the Strait of Hormuz is increasing. The trend is expected to continue, with an instance of almost 18 million barrels being shipped in a single day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 16:50 IST
Rising Covert Oil Shipments Escorted by U.S. Navy in Strait of Hormuz
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The U.S. Energy Secretary, Chris Wright, has revealed that the average number of covert oil shipments escorted by the U.S. Navy through the Strait of Hormuz is on an upward trend. He made this announcement during a meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Monday.

Wright highlighted that the seven-day rolling average of these shipments has been climbing, and this trend is expected to persist. He cited a significant figure from September 1st, stating that a peak of 18 million barrels had been reached, contrary to the previously reported 17 million barrels, due to an oversight of an uncounted ship.

The revelation points to increasing activity and scrutiny in the critical maritime route, which is essential for the global energy supply chain. The Strait of Hormuz remains a significant geopolitical focal point, given its strategic importance for oil transportation.

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