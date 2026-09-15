UEFA Champions League Finals Set for Munich and Barcelona

The Allianz Arena in Munich and the Camp Nou in Barcelona have been selected to host the Champions League finals in 2028 and 2029, confirmed UEFA on Tuesday. The selection underscores the venues' historical significance and international appeal in European football.

The Allianz Arena will hold its third final in 2028, after hosting Chelsea’s 2012 victory and PSG's 2025 win. Camp Nou, currently undergoing redevelopment, will reprise its role as host in 2029, before Spain co-hosts the 2030 World Cup. The 70,000-capacity Allianz Arena is prepared, while upgrades continue at Barcelona's stadium.

FC Bayern's CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen declared the news a testament to Munich's global hospitality and event organization excellence. Similarly, Barcelona president Joan Laporta praised UEFA’s confidence, casting the project as pivotal for establishing Camp Nou as an international symbol of the city.