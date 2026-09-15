Tom Pidcock's Pursuit of an Unprecedented Cycling Double

Tom Pidcock is set to lead a formidable British team at the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal, eyeing an unparalleled achievement in the world of cycling. The feat he pursues is the rare double: world titles in both cross-country and road disciplines, a milestone never reached by a male rider.

Having clinched a mountain bike world title in Val di Sole, Italy, last month, Pidcock is among the favorites, especially in the absence of Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar. The 27-year-old will have substantial support from fellow Britons Adam Yates, Oscar Onley, and Fred Wright in the road race.

The championship course, extending over 273km with 12 arduous laps of the Mount Royal circuit, is seen as favorable by Pidcock, who expresses quiet confidence. As the competition unfolds, Pidcock identifies Isaac Del Toro and Paul Seixas as key rivals, acknowledging that Pogacar's absence does enhance his own chances.