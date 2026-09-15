Trump Criticizes Supreme Court Over Mail-In Ballot Ruling

In a social media post, President Donald Trump voiced discontent with the Supreme Court, including his own appointees, over their decision to reject a Postal Service rule limiting mail-in ballots for the upcoming elections. Trump criticized the justices, claiming they succumbed to left-wing pressure and calling the ruling 'horrible.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 22:20 IST
Trump Criticizes Supreme Court Over Mail-In Ballot Ruling
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with Supreme Court rulings, targeting his own appointees a day after the court's decision concerning mail-in ballot regulations. The Supreme Court had rejected a Postal Service rule limiting mail-in ballots usage, prompting Trump's vociferous objections.

Trump, on his Truth Social platform, accused the court of being influenced by radical left ideologies, describing the justices as "a shell of their original selves." He criticized justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, whom he appointed, for voting against measures he endorsed.

Amid an ongoing battle for congressional control, Trump's stance starkly contrasts prior Republican successes with other court rulings, highlighting the stakes of mail-in ballot use for upcoming elections. The decision marks another chapter in Trump's contentious relationship with the judiciary, particularly regarding election matters.

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