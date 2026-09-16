Sports World Abuzz: Ovechkin's Political Ad, Woods' Comeback, and Messi's Farewell

Recent sports news highlights include Alexander Ovechkin's involvement in a Russian political ad, speculation over Tiger Woods' return to golf, the economic impact of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, record-breaking NFL prediction markets, and Lionel Messi's farewell appearance for Argentina following his international retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 10:27 IST
Sports World Abuzz: Ovechkin's Political Ad, Woods' Comeback, and Messi's Farewell
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NHL star Alexander Ovechkin has been featured in a video campaign for Russia's United Russia political party, backed by President Vladimir Putin. The ad, also featuring Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, has stirred international attention as it marks the hockey player's political involvement on home soil.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods has been spotted practicing at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey, sparking widespread speculation about a possible return to professional golf. While the video clip of Woods has fans excited, the legendary golfer has yet to confirm any comeback plans.

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are projected to generate up to $40.6 billion, according to a study by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation. The event is seen as a significant economic boon for the region. Additionally, Argentina's Lionel Messi has been called up for a farewell match following his international retirement, giving fans a chance to see the football icon play one last time.

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