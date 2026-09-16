Striking Back: Sri Lanka's Javelin Hope Pathirage Battles Setbacks

In a surprising turn of events, Sri Lanka’s leading javelin thrower, Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, has encountered an unexpected hurdle in his preparation for the Asian Games. Pathirage returned home triumphant after securing gold in Budapest with a notable throw of 91.09 meters at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

However, his victory was marred by an unfortunate incident during his flight back, where several of his javelins suffered damage. The 23-year-old athlete posted a photograph on social media displaying the broken equipment, expressing frustration and attributing the damage to Turkish Airlines.

Despite the setback, Pathirage remains optimistic about competing against Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem at the Asian Games from September 19 to October 4. The Sri Lankan sports ministry has stepped in, pledging to replace the damaged javelins to aid his preparation efforts.