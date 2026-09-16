Exein Hits €1.45 Billion Valuation in Europe’s Tech Funding Push

Rome-based cybersecurity company Exein has reached a valuation of approximately €1.45 billion following a funding round of around €234 million, joining Europe's technology unicorns as investors back its work protecting connected machines and AI-powered systems. The round includes the first investment under the European Tech Champions Initiative's co-investment facility, with the European Investment Fund investing alongside Headline Growth, a manager already supported by the initiative. For Exein, the funding supports its next stage of growth; for Europe's public investors, the deal demonstrates a new way to help technology businesses expand internationally and keep their roots in Europe.

Protecting the Machines Behind Everyday Life

According to Exein, its AI-powered technology protects more than two billion connected devices across industries that include semiconductors, aerospace and robotics. Its Photon platform provides runtime security, meaning protection during the operation of devices and systems, across connected equipment, Physical AI, autonomous AI agents, and cloud and edge infrastructure. That work addresses the security needs of a world in which software increasingly controls equipment that interacts with people and physical surroundings.

The company is headquartered in Rome and has operations across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the United States, giving its European investors a stake in a business already operating internationally. Founder and chief executive Gianni Cuozzo described the unicorn valuation as a key milestone and linked the institutional backing to Exein's ambitions in Physical AI security. "This partnership gives us exactly that kind of backing as we move into our next phase of growth," he said, pointing to the importance of investors prepared to support European technology companies at scale.

A New Route for European Growth Capital

The transaction expands the way the European Tech Champions Initiative, known as ETCI, puts money into growing businesses. Its fund-of-funds model supports investment managers that finance technology companies, with the new co-investment facility allowing it to invest directly in selected businesses alongside those managers. In Exein's round, the European Investment Fund, part of the European Investment Bank Group, invested alongside ETCI-backed Headline Growth. The structure gives qualifying companies access to additional capital for larger funding rounds, addressing the financing gap that can make expansion difficult even after a business has established its technology and attracted customers.

EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti described Exein as the kind of European success story ETCI was designed to support, connecting the investment to Europe's technological leadership and competitiveness. EIF Chief Executive Marjut Falkstedt said the combination of fund investment and direct company backing illustrated how the initiative could strengthen Europe's scale-up ecosystem. Exein's financing history gives that argument a concrete example: EIF-supported European managers have backed the company from its pre-revenue seed rounds through early-stage development and into its latest growth round.

Bigger Funding Plans Take Shape

Launched in 2023, ETCI has committed around €3.5 billion to 15 mega-funds, which have invested in 48 EU-based technology scale-ups across fields including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, life sciences and clean technologies, helping nurture 13 European unicorns. ETCI 2.0, announced in July 2026, sets out a larger ambition to mobilise up to €80 billion for more than 1,500 European technology scale-ups through support for mega-funds and growth funds. Its structure includes direct co-investments and an Investment Platform designed to make investment opportunities easier for institutional investors to access. Exein's round offers an early example of how those different sources of capital can come together around a European company with global growth plans.