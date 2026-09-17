Huawei's AI Chip Revolution: A 2027 Vision

Huawei Technologies plans to launch two new AI semiconductors by 2027, as part of its strategy to enhance AI computing and compete with U.S. giant Nvidia. With advanced chip interconnectivity through UnifiedBus technology, Huawei aims to make its systems more efficient and support up to 1 million AI processors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 09:02 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 09:02 IST
Huawei's AI Chip Revolution: A 2027 Vision
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Huawei Technologies is set to unveil two advanced artificial intelligence semiconductors by 2027, the company revealed on Thursday. This initiative marks a pivotal move in its ongoing effort to boost its standing in the AI computing market and pose a serious challenge to American chipmaking giant Nvidia.

David Wang, Huawei's rotating chairman, announced that the 960DT chip will be launched in the first quarter, followed by the Ascend 960PR in the third quarter of 2027. Additionally, Huawei is pioneering ways to link large numbers of AI chips, a method that allows these chips to operate collectively as a cohesive, high-power computing system.

The launch of these semiconductors aligns with China's broader ambition to elevate its domestic tech infrastructure, particularly in light of stiff export restrictions from the United States on key chip technologies. With the support of Huawei's UnifiedBus technology, the company has already produced 11 semiconductor models, enabling systems that can potentially integrate up to 1 million AI processors.

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