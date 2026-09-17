Typhoon Threat Looms Over 20th Asian Games in Nagoya

The 20th Asian Games face potential disruptions due to a typhoon approaching Japan's Aichi-Nagoya coast. Despite the impending threat, major sporting events are underway, though severe weather has already caused delays. Japanese Olympic Committee officials are preparing for possible impacts on the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 11:27 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 11:27 IST
Typhoon Threat Looms Over 20th Asian Games in Nagoya

Organisers of the Asian Games are on high alert due to an approaching typhoon that could impact the Aichi-Nagoya region early next week.

The event officially kicks off with its opening ceremony on Saturday, though several sports, including soccer and basketball, are already in progress. As of Thursday, tropical storm Dujuan was progressing toward central Japan, bringing significant wind speeds.

Last week's heavy rains have already caused disruptions, leading Kosei Inoue of the Japanese Olympic Committee to assure that they are taking all necessary measures to mitigate the effects of any severe weather on the Games.

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