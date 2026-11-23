Former India cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal expressed disappointment over India's inability to force a result in the opening Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve. He felt India had a genuine opportunity to win, having bowled for nearly a day and a half, but lacked the penetration to dismiss the hosts.

Lal singled out Jasprit Bumrah's efforts while questioning the attacking intent of the other Indian bowlers. Lal also pointed out that India failed to capitalise on crucial opportunities despite having enough time to push for a victory. "Look, I genuinely feel India should have won this match. We bowled for almost a day and a half and still couldn't bowl New Zealand out. At some point, you have to question whether there was a slight lack of penetration from our bowlers. A day and a half is a long time, especially when the ball was turning, and we had opportunities to take wickets. We had our chances, but we failed to capitalise on them," Madan Lal told ANI.

"Apart from Bumrah, I didn't really feel the other bowlers were creating enough pressure or threatening to take wickets. They bowled well in the first innings, but in the second innings, it didn't quite look like India were pushing hard enough for a win. I felt we should have been more attacking and taken the initiative," he added. While crediting New Zealand for their resilience, he felt India's inability to maintain an attacking approach and take wickets proved costly, leaving the visitors disappointed after a match in which a win appeared within reach.

"Yes, the pitch was challenging on the first day, but for the remaining four or five days, it played quite well. So, I don't think the conditions were an excuse. Credit must go to New Zealand for the way they played, but India will certainly be disappointed," he concluded. India let a commanding position slip as New Zealand held their nerve to secure a hard-fought draw in the opening Test at the Basin Reserve on Monday.

Despite declaring their first innings at a massive 720/9 and reducing the hosts to 119/2 at the start of the final day, India failed to deliver the decisive blows as Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips frustrated the visitors' bowling attack through the final session of an absorbing fifth day. New Zealand eventually finished at 239/5 after 120 overs, with captain Shubman Gill shaking hands with the opposition batters with less than an hour remaining, bringing an end to India's hopes of forcing a victory despite having held the upper hand for much of the contest. (ANI)