HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day 10

Highlights of the 10th day at the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (times GMT): 1619 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK

Play began under a sunny sky with the temperature hovering around 27 degrees Celsius (82°F) and a forecast high of 30C. Swiss 13th seed Belinda Bencic was up against Croatia's Donna Vekic in the quarter-finals at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Matteo Berrettini takes on Frenchman Gael Monfils later.

In the evening session, Canada's Bianca Andreescu meets Belgium's Elise Mertens before 2017 champion Rafa Nadal plays Argentine Diego Schwartzman. READ MORE

'Baby Fed' Dimitrov comes of age with Federer upset Another heartbreak for Federer in the bid for 21st grand slam title

Serena flies into the semi-final, claims 100th U.S. Open win Canadian teenager Andreescu's ascent astounds even her coach

Medvedev no villain says coach, just a misunderstood genius Sorry and thank you a contrite Medvedev tells New York

Bad boy Medvedev too good for Wawrinka U.S. Open shocks show a depth of talent, says Laver

Svitolina downs Konta to reach U.S. Open semis U.S. Open order of play on Wednesday

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)