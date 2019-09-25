Sports News Roundup: Warriors sign Chriss to one-year deal; Newton reportedly has Lisfranc injury and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

UEFA tells teams not to play where women can't watch

European football's governing body (UEFA) said on Tuesday it would tell member clubs and national teams not to play games in countries where women do not have full access to stadiums. UEFA's ruling executive committee agreed that it would "recommend to its 55 national associations and all European clubs not to play matches in countries where women have restricted access to stadiums".

NFL notebook: Newton reportedly has Lisfranc injury

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is dealing with a Lisfranc injury and could require surgery, per multiple reports Tuesday. Newton is hoping rest and rehab will keep him out of a procedure for a second time in 2019. He had shoulder surgery in January.

American Dygert crushes Dutch duo to win time trial gold

American Chloe Dygert powered her way to gold in the time trial to end Dutch domination of the event at the UCI Road World Championships on a rainswept Yorkshire course on Tuesday. The 22-year-old track specialist produced a relentless ride around an undulating 30.3km course and blasted over the finish line in Harrogate in 42 minutes 11.57 seconds.

Warriors sign Chriss to one-year deal

The Golden State Warriors have signed free-agent forward Marquese Chriss to a one-year deal, according to a report Tuesday by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Subsequent reports add that the deal is not guaranteed.

Athletics: Coe makes bold claim for world championships to live up to

Organizers of the Cricket World Cup, the women's football World Cup and the Copa America may disagree but the world athletics championships, which start in Doha on Friday, are the biggest sporting event of the year according to Sebastian Coe, head of the sport's global body. "We have a record number of countries, we have anywhere up to 40 countries that have a chance of winning medals, we are only one of two global sports and this is the largest sporting event of the year," the IAAF president told reporters.

Nats win DH opener, ending Phillies' playoff hopes

Trea Turner had three hits, major league RBI leader Anthony Rendon drove in a pair of runs, and the Washington Nationals defeated the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday. The Nationals (87-69) reduced their magic number for securing a playoff berth to two, while the Phillies (79-77) were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

NBA notebook: Nets GM expects Durant to miss 2019-20

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks confirmed Tuesday that forward Kevin Durant is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season as he recovers from a torn right Achilles sustained in June. "His rehab is going very well," Marks told reporters. "With Kevin, I think what we're going to say is, the expectations are that he'll be out for the year."

Redskins' Gruden focused on wins, not job security

Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden told reporters Tuesday that he isn't concerned about job security, one day after his team lost its third straight game to start the season. The Redskins, who dropped a 31-15 decision to the Chicago Bears on Monday, will visit the New York Giants (1-2) this coming weekend before hosting the New England Patriots (3-0) in Week 5.

Leafs' C Matthews faces disorderly conduct charges in Arizona

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews will face disorderly conduct charges in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Wednesday after a late-night incident last spring with a female security guard. Matthews was allegedly with a group at 2 a.m. on May 26 who tried to open the guard's locked car outside the building where she lives. The guard, who recognized the NHL player, according to the police report, exited the vehicle to confront Matthews and his friends, who "wanted to see what she would do and they believed it would be funny to see how she would respond."

Oh-so-close Eagles look for a turnaround in Green Bay

The Philadelphia Eagles will limp into Green Bay for the Thursday night game against the undefeated Packers. The Eagles are 1-2, but their season outlook might be much different had Nelson Agholor not dropped a pass late in a Week 2 game against Atlanta and JJ Arcega-Whiteside not dropped a pass in the final moments Sunday against Detroit. Instead of potential game-winning touchdowns, the Eagles lost 24-20 to the Falcons and 27-24 to the Lions.

Also Read: Jaishankar launches PhD fellowship at IITs for 10k students from ASEAN countries

(With inputs from agencies.)