Badminton High Performance Centre to be set up in Odisha

The Odisha government on Friday approved the setting up of a Badminton High Performance Centre here, to be built at an cost of Rs 30 crore.

"I am sure the High Performance Centre will be one of the top international standard training centres of our country. The state government has provided three acres of land for the centre," Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said. With support from Dalmia Bharat Group, the state government is constructing a multi-purpose indoor hall inside the Kalinga Stadium campus, which will be ready by February 2020.

"Promotion of sports by industrial houses is a winning combination. My government will always encourage such initiatives for the cause of sports in Odisha," the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)