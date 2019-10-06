REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL NORTHKOREA-USA-SWEDEN

North Korea breaks off nuclear talks with U.S. in Sweden STOCKHOLM - Working-level nuclear talks in Sweden between officials from Pyongyang and Washington have broken off, North Korea’s top negotiator said late on Saturday, dashing prospects for an end to months of stalemate.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS Hong Kong metro system partially reopens as city braces for further protests

HONG KONG - Hong Kong’s rail operator partially reopened the city’s metro system on Sunday after an unprecedented shutdown but kept many typically busy stations closed as the Chinese territory braced for large demonstrations later in the day. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER Et tu, Mitt? Trump blasts Republican senator as impeachment battle heats up

WASHINGTON/ATHENS - U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday opened a new front in the impeachment battle that threatens his administration, blasting a prominent member of his party for criticizing his push to get foreign nations to probe a leading Democratic rival. USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER-POMPEO

State Department has responded to congressional request for documents: Pompeo ATHENS - The U.S. State Department has issued an initial response to a Democratic-controlled congressional committee’s request for documents related to the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday.

BUSINESS WTO-AIRCRAFT-HOARDING

U.S. importers stockpile Parmigiano, Provolone as tariffs on EU cheeses loom WASHINGTON/WEST CALDWELL, New Jersey - Ambriola Co Inc’s mammoth warehouse in West Caldwell, New Jersey, is crammed full of boxes and wheels of harder cheeses such as Parmigiano Reggiano, Pecorino Romano and Grana Padano - and more is coming, lots more.

FACEBOOK-CRYPTOCURRENCY-PAYPAL PayPal becomes first member to exit Facebook's Libra Association

WASHINGTON - U.S. payments processor PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O) said on Friday it was leaving Libra Association, the entity managing the Facebook-led effort to build global digital currency Libra, making it the first member to exit the group. ENTERTAINMENT

MONTYPYTHON-ANNIVERSARY Monty Python fans, handkerchiefs on heads, gather to mark anniversary

LONDON - Monty Python fans, sporting knotted handkerchiefs on their heads, rolled up trousers and Wellington boots, gathered in London on Saturday for a suitably silly celebration of the 50th anniversary of the comedy troupe. PEOPLE-SNOOP-DOGG

University of Kansas sorry for Snoop Dogg show with stripper poles The University of Kansas has apologized for a performance by rapper Snoop Dogg that featured drug references and dancers on stripper poles, saying the show fell short of creating a “family atmosphere.”

SPORTS GYMNASTICS-WORLD-BILES

Biles lands new skills at worlds American Simone Biles landed the triple-double on the floor exercise and the double-double dismount off the balance beam at the world gymnastics championships in Stuttgart, Germany on Saturday to have two new skills named after her.

BASKETBALL-WNBA Delle Donne question mark hangs over WNBA finals

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) Finals head into Game Three on Sunday with an air of uncertainty, as it remains unclear whether the sport’s brightest star will play in the matchup between the Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics. UPCOMING

RELIGION POPE-SYNOD/AMAZON (PIX) (TV)

Pope Francis leads Mass to open the synod of Amazonian bishops Pope Francis Leads Mass To Open The Synod Of Amazonian Bishops Where One Of The Most Keenly Awaited Topics Will Be Whether To Allow Yampik And Other Married Men To Be Ordained As Priests In Parts Of The Amazon, A Proposal That Would Break Centuries Of Roman Catholic Tradition.

6 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/GEORGE Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President George speaks at NABE conference

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on "A View From the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City" before the National Association for Business Economics 61st Annual Meeting, in Denver, Colo. 6 Oct 18:45 ET / 22:45 GMT

Also Read: Russia's Putin praises Donald Trump for N.Korea talks

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)