Sports News Roundup: Jazz sign Ingles to one-year extension; MLS awards and more

NFL roundup: Packers rout Raiders behind Rodgers' 6 TDs

Aaron Rodgers threw five touchdown passes as the Green Bay Packers capped their fifth home game in seven weeks with a 42-24 dismantling of the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. Green Bay improved to 6-1 under first-year coach Matt LaFleur behind the biggest game of the season from Rodgers. When he hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 74-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, Rodgers had six total touchdowns compared to six incompletions and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. He wound up completing 25 of 31 passes for 429 yards.

Federer wins in 53 minutes to advance in Basel in 1,500th tour game

Swiss top seed Roger Federer celebrated his 1,500th ATP match with a commanding 6-2 6-1 win over Germany's Peter Gojowczyk in the first round of the Swiss Indoors championship in Basel on Monday. Playing in his hometown, 20-times Grand Slam champion Federer barely broke sweat as he fired 12 aces and won 82% of his first service points, wrapping up the encounter against the hapless German qualifier in 53 minutes.

Jazz sign Ingles to one-year extension

The Utah Jazz signed forward Joe Ingles to a contract extension on Monday, the team announced. The Jazz did not disclose terms of the deal, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that it was for one year and $14 million. The extension keeps Ingles under contract through the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

NFL notebook: Quick return unlikely for Mahomes

Asked Monday how soon Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes could return from his dislocated right kneecap, coach Andy Reid said it would be a "stretch" to expect his star to be back for the Chiefs' Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers. Regarding a progress report, Reid said, "I don't think you put a timeline on this thing. You go off how he feels and what the doctors say and go with it. I don't think there's a set time, though. I know people want a time, but I don't think you can do that with this injury."

NHL Roundup: Canucks score three in 1st, beat Rangers

NHL roundup: Canucks score three in 1st, beat Rangers Jacob Markstrom made 16 of his season-high 38 saves in the third period, and Bo Horvat scored the first road power-play goal for Vancouver, who held on for a victory over the host New York Rangers on Sunday.

NHL roundup: Jackets edge Leafs on OT penalty shot

Gustav Nyquist scored on a penalty shot at 1:57 of overtime, and the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. The penalty shot was awarded after Toronto's Mitch Marner hooked Nyquist on a breakaway. Nyquist responded by scoring his second goal of the season. Tennis: Murray back in Davis Cup frame

Former world number one Andy Murray has been named in Britain's team for next month's revamped Davis Cup tournament as he continues his encouraging comeback from career-saving hip surgery. The 32-year-old Scot, who won the European Open on Sunday for his first title in over two years, joins his doubles playing brother Jamie, along with Dan Evans and Neal Skupski in the Leon Smith-captained team.

NBA notebook: Zion out 6-8 weeks after knee surgery

New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson will be sidelined up to two months after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Monday. The Pelicans said Williamson was diagnosed with a torn lateral meniscus and the timetable for his return is 6-8 weeks.

Soccer: Fast-growing MLS awards expansion franchise to Sacramento

Major League Soccer is heading for Sacramento after California's capital city was revealed as its latest expansion club on Monday. The club, which will take over the banner of the Sacramento Republic Football Club soccer team that has played in the lower-tier United Soccer League (USL) since 2014, will begin playing in 2022 in a new downtown stadium as MLS's 29th team.

Dolphins S McCain facing punishment for spitting in fan's face

Miami Dolphins safety Bobby McCain faces discipline from the team and a police investigation after he allegedly spit in the face of a Buffalo fan after Sunday's loss to the Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Buffalo News reported McCain also threatened to spit in the face a 13-year-old boy who heckled him prior to the game.

