England stun New Zealand to enter Rugby World Cup final

England stunned New Zealand 19-7 on Saturday to enter the final of the ongoing Rugby World Cup here at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama. With this win, England has booked their place in the finals for the first time since 2007. This is the first time that the side has defeated New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup.

This loss has broken New Zealand's 18-match winning streak in the competition, CNN reported. In the match, England maintained relentless pressure and dominated New Zealand, also known as All Blacks.

England's performance inside the opening 20 minutes in Yokohama rattled the All Blacks. New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen looked frustrated during the match as the side failed to create any type of momentum.

In the build-up to the semi-final, Hansen had warned his side of the "hungry animal" it would be facing in the clash to book a place in the summit clash. The match between England and New Zealand was a clash between the top two sides in Rugby, but the latter had entered the match as firm favourites looking at the recent history between both the teams.

After winning the World Cup in 2003, England had managed to win against New Zealand only once. That victory came in 2012, with New Zealand winning all six matches since then. England will face either Wales or South Africa in the finals of the tournament.

Wales and South Africa will take on each other in the next semi-final on Sunday. (ANI)

