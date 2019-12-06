Left Menu
Judicial system needs to be changed: Gautam Gambhir

BJP lawmaker and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Friday said that there is a need to bring change in the country's judicial system.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 06-12-2019 16:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 16:15 IST
Judicial system needs to be changed: Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir. Image Credit: ANI

BJP lawmaker and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Friday said that there is a need to bring change in the country's judicial system. His remarks came after the four men accused in the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Telangana were shot dead by police earlier in the day.

The ex-cricketer also said that the Fast Track Courts (FTC) verdict should be taken as the final verdict in rape cases. "The judicial system needs to be changed. Fast Track Courts verdict should be implemented as a final verdict. There should be no mercy petition for the death penalty. The whole procedure should be completed within one month. The death penalty should also be given in one month," Gambhir told ANI.

When asked about is the justice happened in the incident, he replied: "If they were trying to escape in that case I support the police's action." Ten days ago, the victim left home on her two-wheeler in the evening to go to a doctor's appointment.

Later she called up her to say she had a flat tyre, and a lorry driver had offered to help. Efforts to contact her afterwards were unsuccessful, and her charred body was discovered under a flyover by a milkman the following morning.

The incident created a national outcry with people demanding stricter laws for crime against women. According to the police, the four accused men, who had been in detention, were being taken to the scene of the crime, when they tried to escape and were shot at.

"The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said. Police said the veterinarian was brutally gang-raped and killed by the accused before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

