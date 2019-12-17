AC Milan and AS Roma criticise 'Serie A' for anti-racism monkey artwork

Italian football clubs AC Milan and AS Roma on Tuesday criticised country's domestic football league 'Serie A' for the launch of its anti-racism initiative featuring paintings of monkeys. "Art can be powerful, but we strongly disagree with the use of monkeys as images in the fight against racism and were surprised by the total lack of consultation. @SerieA_EN," AC Milan tweeted.

"#ASRoma was very surprised to see what appears to be an anti-racist campaign from Serie A featuring painted monkeys on social media today. We understand the league wants to tackle racism but we don't believe this is the right way to do it," AS Roma tweeted. On Monday, Serie A had to face outrage from various football fans after the league chose to display artwork featuring three monkeys at its headquarters.

An artist named Simone Fugazzotto came up with the design and he also explained that his intention was to turn the concept back on the racists, Goal.com reported. He further argued that all humans evolved from apes.

Earlier this year, players like Romelu Lukaku were targeted with monkey chants from fans and as a result, this decision by the Serie A has come under severe scrutiny. Serie A general manager Luigi De Siervo rallied behind the artist and said that his paintings fully reflect the value of fair play and tolerance.

"Simone's paintings fully reflect the values of fair play and tolerance, so will remain in our headquarters. The league is taking a strong stand against any form of prejudice," Siervo said in an official statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)