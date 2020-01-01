Giants C Halapio undergoes Achilles surgery

New York Giants center Jon Halapio underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn Achilles tendon. Halapio suffered the injury during Sunday's season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"This is a frustrating way to close out the season, but I believe that opposition leads to opportunity," Halapio said in a statement released by the DLE Agency. "... I look forward to starting rehab next week. I'll do the hard work necessary to return to the field, the game, and the locker room I love so much." Halapio, 28, started 15 games this season in his first campaign as a full-time starter. He has played in 27 games (23 starts) in three seasons with the Giants.

New York general manager Dave Gettleman didn't rule out looking for a new center in the offseason. "Unfortunately, 'Pio got hurt again -- he tore his Achilles," Gettleman said at his season-ending press conference on Tuesday. "So now he's not going to be ready until camp, probably, most likely. ... We're always going to look to add. We're not afraid to draft over anybody. So we'll continue to work that."

--Field Level Media

