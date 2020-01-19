Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aiming to participate at 2024 Olympics, says Bengal's Khelo India Youth Games gold medallist

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 14:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 14:35 IST
Aiming to participate at 2024 Olympics, says Bengal's Khelo India Youth Games gold medallist

West Bengal's swimmer Swadesh Mondal has had a successful Khelo India Youth Games with a gold each in 100m breast stroke and 400m medley in the U-21 category. Mondal, who clinched gold at the Asian Pacific Youth Games last year, is aiming to participate at the 2024 Olympics.

"I am aiming for the 2024 Olympics. Hopefully, I will do well in the trials and book a place in the Indian swimming contingent for the Olympics," said Mondal after bagging his second gold at the Khelo India Youth Games. Although Mondal has to beat his competitors in the pool to win medals, the swimmer does not focus on his competitors and just ensures that he is putting up his best performance.

"I don't look at any of my competitors when I am racing in the pool. I pace myself by looking at the wall. I just try and focus on my own performance," said Mondal. When asked about how did he make his foray into swimming, the West Bengal swimmer said that he was always interested in swimming since his childhood.

"I was always interested in swimming since my childhood. So when my mother asked me to join an extra-curricular activity, I opted for swimming. So then I started swimming," said Mondal. The West Bengal swimmer picked up the sport quickly in the lower levels, but as he went to higher-level competitions, Mondal knew that he had to work very hard in order to sustain his performances.

"Initially, I picked up the sport quickly, but as I moved to higher levels, I had to start working very hard. I am motivating myself to perform well in the last five years so that I can represent India at the Olympics," signed off Mondal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

AAP trying to save Nirbhaya case convicts, stalling justice, alleges BJP

The BJP on Sunday accused the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi of stalling the process of justice in the Nibhaya case and trying to save the convicts. The AAP government deliberately stalled informing the convicts in Nirbhaya case of the...

MGP leader's death: Goa minister's brother booked

Goa Police have registered a case against the brother of a Goa minister and another person in connection with the alleged suicide of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MGP leader Prakash Naik, an official said on Sunday. Naik, who was in his l...

NCST to ask Chhattisgarh to probe if refugee resettlement led to demographic changes in tribal areas

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes NCST will ask the Chhattisgarh government to probe if the resettlement of Bangladeshi refugees has led to demographic changes in tribal areas, according to officials. It will also ask the Chhatti...

Puducherry: Residents perform astronaut moonwalk to highlight road's poor condition

Residents of Lawspet area in Puducherry chose a unique way to highlight the poor condition of roads.Under the banner of Democratic Youth Federation of India DYFI, they also performed astronaut moonwalk showing the pothole-ridden roads in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020