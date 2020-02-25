Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea table tennis world championships postponed over virus fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 11:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 11:13 IST
South Korea table tennis world championships postponed over virus fears

Next month's table tennis world championships in South Korea have been postponed until June over health concerns as the east Asian nation grapples with an outbreak of the coronavirus. The event was scheduled for March 22-29 in the southern city of Busan but will be pushed back provisionally to June 21-28, organisers said on Tuesday.

"Given the uncertainty and changing situation in Korea Republic amidst the outbreak of COVID-19 across the nation, the decision was made with the health and safety of players, officials and fans as the top priority," the International Table Tennis Federation said in a statement. South Korean health authorities have been battling a surge of new coronavirus cases that took the nation's tally to 893 on Tuesday. Nine have died from the virus in the country.

A slew of cases have been reported in Busan, the country's second largest city. The virus has infected more than 80,000 people around the world, including more than 77,000 in China. More than 2,600 people have died in China's central Hubei province alone.

The outbreak has had a major impact on the global sporting calendar, with a host of events canceled or postponed, and raised alarm bells for Tokyo Olympics organisers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

American stand strongly with Mahatma Gandhi's vision: Trump at Rajghat

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday stressed that the Americans stand strongly with a sovereign and wonderful India, which he said was a vision of great Mahatma Gandhi. In his message in the visitors book after paying tributes to Mahatma G...

President Trump accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

US President Donald Trump was on Tuesday accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the second day of his high-profile visit to India. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Trump and First Lady ...

'NASA's InSight lander helps decode Martian weather'

NASAs InSight lander which touched down on the Martian equator in November last year, has revealed secrets about the Red Planets weather patterns, including details about its surface tornadoes, and the steady, rumble of low-frequency sounds...

Australian special forces probed for alleged Afghan war crimes

Sydney, Feb 25 AFP Australia is investigating more than 50 alleged war crimes by the countrys special forces in Afghanistan, including the killing of civilians and prisoners, the military watchdog said Tuesday. An annual report by the Inspe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020