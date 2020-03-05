Left Menu
Development News Edition

Herath backs 5-days Tests

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 21:07 IST
Herath backs 5-days Tests

Former Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Rangana Herath on Thursday said that Tests should remain a five-day affair. The Cricket Committee of the International Cricket Council will be discussing the proposal of four-day Tests at the end of the month in Dubai. Herath joined the bandwagon of former and present players preferring five-day Tests over the proposed four days. "I believe if you have to test a player’s skill, you have to have five days. You can test them physically, technically and mentally. I am sure if you can play for five days, you are a complete package. I believe test cricket should be five days," he said.

Herath also backed the World Test Championship, saying it was needed to keep the interest of players alive in the longer-version of the game. "That (World Test Championship) is very important and we need to have that kind of a concept. Now especially the T20s and one-days have more competition, so when you play Test cricket, you need to have to that kind of interest (especially for) the players to play." The 41-year-old Herath took 433 wickets in 93 Tests. Despite their 0-2 drubbing in New Zealand, India continue to top the WTC table with 360 points. Australia are on the second spot with 296 points and New Zealand are placed third with 180 points.

Herath along with former Sri Lanka players Romesh Kaluwitharana and Farveez Maharoof, unveiled the Sri Lanka Legends jersey for 'Road Safety World Series', which begins at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. The former left-arm spinner also said that Sri Lanka must show consistency in their performance. "The only thing with which I am concerned is consistency. We (Sri Lanka) have been doing well, we won the Test series in South Africa, we lost against New Zealand at home, we did well with the ODI team against West Indies, we lost yesterday (in T20 against West Indies). "We have to have consistent performances. We need to rebuild the team," he noted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Arrangements being made to facilitate return of stranded Indians from Iran: MEA

Arrangements are being made to facilitate the return of stranded Indians from Iran in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak through normal civil aviation channels, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. MEA Spokesperson Raveesh K...

PM Modi's visit to Brussels for summit with EU postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to Brussels this month to hold a summit meeting with the European Union has been postponed in view of the global spread of coronavirus. Modi was expected to visit Brussels on March 13 for the annual summi...

Red Sox LHP Sale diagnosed with elbow flexor strain

Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has no significant damage in his pitching elbow. An MRI of Sales left elbow revealed a flexor strain, interim manager Ron Roenicke said Thursday.Doctors have advised him to wait another week before he s...

Ashish, Manish enter quarters of boxing's Asian Olympic Qualifiers

World championship bronze-winner Manish Kaushik 63kg and Ashish Kumar 75kg made the quarterfinals with facile wins to continue Indias strong showing at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers for boxing here on Thursday. Manish, also a Commonwealth Ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020