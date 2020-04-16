Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nvidia gets China govt's nod to buy Mellanox, says all conditions satisfied

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 23:55 IST
Nvidia gets China govt's nod to buy Mellanox, says all conditions satisfied

Chipmaker Nvidia Corp on Thursday received approval from China's antitrust authority for its $6.9 billion proposed acquisition of Mellanox Technologies Ltd and said with that all the conditions to the deal's closing have been satisfied.

The proposed deal received a green light from EU antitrust and Mexico in December, while U.S. authorities had already cleared the deal without conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

CyCord issues advisory on secure use of ZOOM meeting platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Jordan talks 'Last Dance,' Bulls final season

Days before the premiere of ESPNs The Last Dance documentary series, Michael Jordan opened up Thursday about the final season of his Chicago Bulls tenure in 1997-98, the central focus of the 10-part series. Jordan told Good Morning America ...

COVID-19 cases in Bihar reach 83

Three more people including a 6-months old baby, who are family memberscontacts of an earlier positive case in Munger, have been tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in Bihar reached 83, as per Bihar Health Depar...

Trump to release 'flexible' guidelines to reopen economy - White House official

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday will release flexible guidelines backed by medical experts on his coronavirus task force to help states as they move toward reopening the nations economy, a senior White House official said. The presi...

144 active cases of COVID-19 in West Bengal, says state health dept

There are 144 active cases of COVID-19 in West Bengal and 10 deaths have occurred till Thursday due to the virus, government data showed. As of today, there are 144 active COVID-19 cases an increase of 12 from yesterday and 10 deaths due to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020