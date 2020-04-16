Nvidia gets China govt's nod to buy Mellanox, says all conditions satisfied

Chipmaker Nvidia Corp on Thursday received approval from China's antitrust authority for its $6.9 billion proposed acquisition of Mellanox Technologies Ltd and said with that all the conditions to the deal's closing have been satisfied.

The proposed deal received a green light from EU antitrust and Mexico in December, while U.S. authorities had already cleared the deal without conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.