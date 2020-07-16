Apple announces new features for Apple News

Left Menu
Apple on Wednesday announced several new features for Apple News and Apple News+ which also includes a daily audio news briefing hosted by Apple News editors.

16-07-2020
Apple logo . Image Credit: ANI

Apple on Wednesday announced several new features for Apple News and Apple News+ which also includes a daily audio news briefing hosted by Apple News editors. "Apple is introducing several new features for Apple News and Apple News+, including audio stories of some of the best feature stories from Apple News+, a daily audio news briefing hosted by Apple News editors, and curated local news collections beginning in five cities and regions and expanding to more areas in the future," the company said in a statement.

"Apple News is also adding more top local and regional news outlets for readers and subscribers, including The Charlotte Observer, the Miami Herald, and The News & Observer (Raleigh, North Carolina)," the statement added. The company announced that Apple News will produce about 20 audio stories a week across a wide range of interests. Audio stories are now available to Apple News+ subscribers in the US.

"With Apple News Today, a daily audio news briefing, Apple News editors and co-hosts Shumita Basu and Duarte Geraldino guide listeners through some of the most fascinating stories in the news -- and how the world's best journalists are covering them. Apple News Today is free to all listeners and available mornings Monday through Friday directly in the News app in the US and on Apple Podcasts," Apple said. Audio stories and Apple News Today can both be found in the newly added Audio tab, located at the bottom of the News app, where users can manage their queue and get personalized recommendations. (ANI)

