BITS Pilani Hyd incubated startup develops IoT-enabled smart facemask

Hyderabad, Sep 4 (PTI):Technology Business Incubator of BITS Pilani Hyderabad incubated startup Baiid Auto Technologies has developed an IoT-based smart facemask for a medical condition such as COVID-19 and pulmonary disorder. This Internet of Things (IoT) facemask helps in protecting an individual from being exposed to infection and also monitors their health parameters remotely, a release from Technology Business Incubator of BITS Pilani Hyderabad said.

"The smart facemask helps COVID-19 warriors to efficiently monitor patients through their smartphones and thereby reducing the time, they spent in the isolation ward to collect basic parameters, which reduces the risks of them being infected," it said. The IoT device attached to the mask processes and screens the body's essential factors such as temperature and blood oxygen levels etc, and monitors the humidity levels that develop inside the mask layers over a period.

The feature called OBV (Oxy-Breathe Ventilators) attached along with the smart mask, which helps the user to expel the heat and removes moisture from the mask so it can be worn continuously without causing any discomfort and also reduces the probability of infection caused due to constantly wearing a mask, according to the release. The system can be activated remotely using IoT Mobile applications and controlled through easy touch and play, it said, adding another feature for specially designed cotton fabric is the green and eco-friendly filters i.e. three layer filters which can be replaced easily and wash the cotton fabrics.

The BSCOUT FACEMASK MOBILE APP developed for Android and IOS is cloud-based remote patient monitoring and health assessment tool that tracks vital parameters like fever, blood oxygen levels, and migraine due to the pressure differences in altitudes and provides instant data for doctors to remotely monitor the patient in home isolation, it said. Baiid Auto Technologies is exploring 'Make in India' and investment opportunities for scaling the manufacturing of this smart mask with the support of Technology Business Incubator of BITS Pilani Hyderabad, the release added.PTI VVK SS PTI PTI