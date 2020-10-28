Left Menu
Vodacom South Africa utilizes Nokia solutions to deliver superior 5G services

Under the partnership, Nokia will supply its AirScale radio network product portfolio, enabling Vodacom to deploy 5G services across several spectrum bands, including the new 3500 MHz, 2600 MHz and 700/800 MHz bands to cater to the increasing demand for data services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

28-10-2020
Vodacom South Africa utilizes Nokia solutions to deliver superior 5G services
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia on Wednesday said it is deploying its 5G radio, core and fixed wireless access (FWA) to enable Vodacom South Africa deliver ultra-fast 5G services to its customers across the country.

The 5G mobile broadband and FWA services are already live in South Africa's major cities including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town and are being deployed to other areas too, the Finnish telecom giant said in a press release.

Commenting on the extended partnership,Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said, "From our 26-year relationship with Vodacom we understand that South Africa is a highly competitive market, with end-users expecting continent-leading services and applications. We are proud to have successfully executed this important network deployment, enabling Vodacom to deliver those sought-after broadband capabilities."

Further, Vodacom will leverage Nokia's FastMile 5G gateway to offer FWA broadband services in areas not currently served by a fiber network. The African operator is already using Nokia's mesh Wi-Fi solution that creates a seamless Wi-Fi coverage area while reducing the time and complexity required to install and manage the WiFi network.

Vodacom South Africa will also utilize the Finnish company's network management system, Nokia NetAct, that provides mobile network operators with a comprehensive view of multi-domain, multi-technology networks including 5G, 4G/LTE, 3G and 2G and meets customer demands for software-only delivery.

"We are committed to providing the most innovative products and highest quality service to our subscribers. 5G technology allows us to deliver ultra-fast mobile networks and support entirely new use cases as we move into the 4IR era. Nokia has been our network partner for more than two decades, and its latest technology solutions are now helping us to deliver superior 5G services," said Beverly Ngwenya, Technology Director at Vodacom South Africa.

