Nokia Expands Global Reach with AI-Driven Telecom Deals

Nokia is scaling up its partnerships with TIM Brasil and Deutsche Telekom, venturing further into AI-based technologies. This move follows a recent contract with Telefonica for network solutions across Spain, emphasizing the potential of AI to generate fresh revenue streams for the Finnish company.

Nokia's expanded collaboration with TIM Brasil now covers 14 more states, reaching around 42% of Brazil's population. The partnership incorporates Nvidia's AI-RAN platforms to offer AI-driven services to business customers, slated to transform the telecommunications landscape in Brazil.

Meanwhile, Nokia's collaboration with Deutsche Telekom focuses on developing cloud-based, AI-native radio access networks. This strategic alignment signifies a concerted push to modernize mobile networks globally amidst an ongoing race to integrate AI into 5G networks, a move seen as crucial to maintaining competitiveness in the industry.

