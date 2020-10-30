Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St set to drop as tech stocks slide, COVID cases jump

Wall Street was set to tumble again on Friday, triggered by a selloff in tech heavyweights following their underwhelming business updates, with a record rise in coronavirus cases and nerves over the presidential election adding to a downbeat mood. Apple Inc slid 4% in trading before the opening bell after it posted the steepest drop in quarterly iPhone sales in two years due to the late launch of new 5G phones.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 18:26 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set to drop as tech stocks slide, COVID cases jump
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Wall Street was set to tumble again on Friday, triggered by a selloff in tech heavyweights following their underwhelming business updates, with a record rise in coronavirus cases and nerves over the presidential election adding to a downbeat mood.

Apple Inc slid 4% in trading before the opening bell after it posted the steepest drop in quarterly iPhone sales in two years due to the late launch of new 5G phones. Amazon.com Inc fell 1.7% after it forecast a jump in costs related to COVID-19, while Facebook Inc shed 1.5% as it warned of a tougher 2021.

Google parent Alphabet Inc, however, climbed 7% after it beat estimates for quarterly sales as businesses resumed advertising. "Even though we had relatively sound tech earnings, the continued concerns over the uncertainty in election and surging coronavirus cases have taken hold once again," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"We wouldn't be shocked to see a bit more (trading) volume because it is the Friday before the election." The Dow is headed for its worst week since March as an explosion in coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe and uncertainty over the outcome of U.S. election rattled investors.

Wall Street's fear gauge held at a 20-week high ahead of the final weekend before Election Day on Tuesday. President Donald Trump has consistently trailed Democratic challenger Biden in national polls for months, but polls in the most competitive states have shown a closer race.

At 08:23 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 296 points, or 1.12%, S&P 500 E-minis fell 35 points or 1.05% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 152.25 points, or 1.34%. Third-quarter earnings season is past its halfway mark, with about 84.8% of S&P 500 companies topping earnings estimates, according to Refinitiv data. Overall, profit is expected to tumble 13.4% from a year earlier.

Twitter Inc slumped 16% after the micro-blogging site reported fewer users than expected and warned the U.S. election could impact ad revenue. Under Armour Inc rose 6% as it forecast full-year revenue above analysts' estimates, boosted by a surge in online demand for running shoes and other fitness gear.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Dismal performance', says Centre over WB's implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

West Bengal has shown dismal performance in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission by providing only 2.2 lakh tap water connections to rural households against a target of 55.58 lakh in 2020-21, the Centre said on Friday. Expressing c...

Everything's bigger in Texas: Early vote surpasses total 2016 turnout

With four days remaining in the U.S. presidential campaign, more than 9 million people have cast ballots in Texas, eclipsing total turnout from 2016, the Texas secretary of states office said on Friday. Early voting has been setting records...

EXCLUSIVE-Russian hackers targeted California, Indiana Democratic parties

The group of Russian hackers accused of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election earlier this year targeted the email accounts of Democratic state parties in California and Indiana, and influential think tanks in Washington and New Y...

Niti Aayog releases draft model Act on land titles

The Niti Aayog has released a draft model Act and rules for states on conclusive land titling with an aim to reduce litigations and ease the land acquisition process for infrastructure projects. The model Act and rules will provide state go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020