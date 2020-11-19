Left Menu
Development News Edition

Next 30 years even more exciting for tech sector: Kris Gopalakrishnan

The Union government has eased the requirements of place of work from export zones to include the homes of employees, Gopalakrishnan pointed out. The former President of the Confederation of Indian Industry said IT companies were also evolving to adopt digital technologies faster, integrating these into their services and getting more of their revenues from digital business.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-11-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 18:02 IST
Next 30 years even more exciting for tech sector: Kris Gopalakrishnan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The next 30 years are going to be even more exciting for the tech sector, information technology industry veteran S (Kris) Gopalakrishnan said on Thursday forecasting increased outsourcing business. In spite of the Covid crisis, the IT industry in India has done well and reinforced the strengths of the global delivery model and increased the trust and the dependence on the model by global businesses, the co-founder of Infosys said.

Both the IT companies as well as the Global Delivery Centres in the country have managed to transition to work from home without any interruption in the service to their customers, he noted in his virtual address to the Bengaluru Tech Summit. The Union government has eased the requirements of place of work from export zones to include the homes of employees, Gopalakrishnan pointed out.

The former President of the Confederation of Indian Industry said IT companies were also evolving to adopt digital technologies faster, integrating these into their services and getting more of their revenues from digital business. "This again demonstrates the resilience of the Indian IT industry and augurs well for the future", Gopalakrishnan, who is Chairman of Karnataka government's vision group on information technology, said.

There are many new technologies emerging like AI/ML, IoT, 5G communication technology, cognitive cloud computing, newer programming paradigms with new languages, and quantum computing, said the Chairman of Axilor Ventures, an early- stage venture capital firm. "I believe that the next 30 years are going to be even more exciting and businesses will continue to transform by adopting these technologies. This will mean that IT systems and infrastructure will continue to evolve over the next 30 years and I expect outsourcing to see increased business", he said.

Gopalakrishnan said the industry body NASSCOM projected that the IT industry in India will grow to USD 300 billion by the next five years from the current USD 190 billion. "These are exciting times". In parallel, the nature of work was changing, he said, adding, it is expected that the future model for work would involve some mixture of office and work from home.

"This will mean creation of new business processes, security models, and regulations. Already Government of India has extended the regulations on work from home indefinitely. New tools for collaboration and measurement of productivity may need to be developed", according to him.

IT employees undergo training as business and technology evolve. With these changes, training has to include the new business processes too. He believes that this is a huge task, as the industry employs about four million people. Given that the IT industry was undergoing significant changes, Union government's support must continue, Gopalakrishnan told the flagship technology event of Karnataka.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda tests COVID-19 positive

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Sadananda Gowda tested COVID-19 positive.The Union Minister shared the information through social media on Thursday and asked the people who came in his co...

Nigeria should sanction CNN for report on shooting of protesters -minister

Nigeria should sanction CNN for a report that the countrys military shot and killed protesters demonstrating against police brutality, a minister said on Thursday, but the U.S. channel defended its reporting. The U.S. broadcaster used unver...

English sports get USD 400M bailout, with rugby prioritized

English sports are receiving 300 million pounds almost USD million from the government with half going to rugby to help them survive without fans being allowed into venues during the pandemic. Sports governing bodies and teams will recei...

Holy smoke! German customs seizes 10 tons of shisha tobacco

German authorities have seized 10.2 metric tonnes of water pipe tobacco they say was being smuggled into Berlin from the Mideast to avoid import taxes, officials said on Thursday. The overnight operation carried out by police and customs of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020