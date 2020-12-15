Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

Google on Monday announced that it has added a new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool that provides an additional level of information about meetings to help improve their quality.

These new details are available by default when viewing any meeting in the Meet Quality Tool. By hovering over an event, admins can view additional details and a timestamp for the event. They can click any connection endpoint in the timeline to bring up the following details:

User video mute/unmute activity

Network protocol changes (UDP, TCP)

Network connection type (wired, Wi-Fi, cellular connections)

For participants admitted after knocking, who admitted them

For participants who were ejected from the meeting, who ejected them

End-of-call quality rating (when submitted)

Google noted that for the ongoing meetings, the timeline and drill-down are loaded with near-real-time values.

"A combination of many technical factors and activities affect the perceived quality of a meeting. This additional level of information about meetings helps admins become more effective in improving the meeting quality for their users," Google said in an official blog post.

The new feature is rolling out to all users and will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.