Ukraine says exposes group of international banking hackers

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:53 IST
Ukraine says exposes group of international banking hackers
Ukrainian law enforcement bodies have exposed a group of hackers who interfered in the servers of European and the U.S. banks that caused a total loss of $2.5 billion, Ukrainian prosecutors said on Wednesday.

It said hackers from Ukraine used a malicious software, designed to steal personal data like passwords, logins, payment data from servers of private and state banks in the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Lithuania and the United State.

The operation was carried in coordination with Europol and the U.S. and German agencies, the prosecutors said, giving no more details.

