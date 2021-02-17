Left Menu

French IT monitoring firm Centreon says no customers affected by hacking campaign

In its report, ANSSI stopped short of identifying the hackers but said they had a similar modus operandi as the Russian cyber-espionage group often nicknamed "Sandworm." The activity against Centreon, a Paris-based company which specializes in information technology monitoring, further highlights how attractive such firms are to digital spies.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-02-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 00:18 IST
French IT monitoring firm Centreon says no customers affected by hacking campaign
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

French IT monitoring company Centreon said on Tuesday that none of its customers were affected by a hacking campaign described by the country's cybersecurity agency in a recent report. Hackers spent up to three years breaking into organizations by targeting Centreon's monitoring software, French watchdog ANSSI said in the report that was disclosed on Monday.

"It is confirmed by ANSSI that no Centreon customers were impacted," the French company said, adding in a statement that 15 "entities" were targeted during the hacking campaign through an obsolete open source version of the software. Centreon did not provide the names of the 15 targeted organisations.

The company's clients include some of the biggest French companies, such as utility EDF, telecoms firm Orange and Europe's biggest bank BNP Paribas. The French Ministry of Justice is also a customer. In its report, ANSSI stopped short of identifying the hackers but said they had a similar modus operandi as the Russian cyber-espionage group often nicknamed "Sandworm."

The activity against Centreon, a Paris-based company which specializes in information technology monitoring, further highlights how attractive such firms are to digital spies. ANSSI did not immediately reply to request seeking comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says it will start processing certain asylum seekers on Friday

The Biden administration will begin processing cases of certain eligible asylum seekers starting on Friday, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday as the Biden administration seeks to end the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols p...

CVS to re-enter Obamacare market in 2021

CVS Health Corp said on Tuesday it would return to selling individual health insurance plans on the online marketplaces created by the Affordable Care Act ACA, popularly known as Obamacare, saying the market had stabilized. CVS Healths Aetn...

Soccer-Door open for Canada newcomers to shine at SheBelieves Cup

Canadas womens soccer team must rely on a patchwork roster for the SheBelieves Cup due to injuries and COVID-19 restrictions but that has opened the door for players to make their case for spots on the Olympic squad, coach Bev Priestman sai...

US STOCKS-Recovery rally drives S&P 500, Dow to new peaks

The SP 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit all-time highs on Tuesday as cyclical sectors gained on the prospect of more fiscal aid to lift the U.S. economy from a coronavirus-driven slump. The Nasdaq, however, dipped as technology ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021