Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

US-based oilfield services company Schlumberger and Microsoft have expanded their strategic partnership to accelerate the energy industry's digital transformation, the companies announced on Monday.

Commenting on the expanded partnership, Scott Guthrie, executive vice president, Cloud + AI, Microsoft, said, "Our expanded partnership with Schlumberger underscores the vision we share to help the energy industry's digital transformation. Built on Azure, and open and interoperable by design, these new solutions and platforms will enable every customer and partner in the energy industry to compete and thrive."

Advertisement

The first joint offering - Schlumberger Enterprise Data Management Solution for the OSDU Data Platform - is now globally available for deployment on Microsoft Azure, Schlumberger's preferred global public cloud platform for OSDU-compatible solutions.

Through this partnership, Schlumberger and Microsoft will enhance the Enterprise Data Management Solution, tighten integration with OSDU and develop new scalable data ingestion capabilities, unified AI templates and domain services, the companies said in a joint press release.

The solutions will be built using the industry-focused cloud, data and AI innovations and domain expertise from Microsoft and Schlumberger and both companies will collaborate to bring these products to the market, including sales, service and support.

Introducing a global cloud-based data solution, built by Schlumberger and Microsoft, means the energy industry can fully embrace their digital transformation with confidence. By working together, we have opened access to data and AI, unlocking significant potential for productivity increases and performance gains across all domains, said Hinda Gharbi, executive vice president Services and Equipment, Schlumberger.