Global Payroll Week Celebrates Payroll Professionals from 26-30 April

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Payroll Management Institute (GPMI) will host the fourth annual Global Payroll Week (GPW), 26 – 30 April. Global Payroll Week recognizes payroll professionals for their dedication to paying employees around the world accurately and on-time, every time.

''Global payroll professionals deserve to be celebrated for their efforts to ensure employees around the globe have access to their wages on each and every payday,'' said Dan Maddux, president of the Global Payroll Management Institute.

This year's event features many exciting events and educational tools. Two complimentary webinars will be offered to global payroll professionals throughout GPW, as well as daily curated content emails with educational resources and topics important for payroll professionals. Exclusive digital content will be released and made available to the public during the week-long event, including a new white paper and results from GPMI's annual GPW ''Getting the World Paid'' industry survey. GPMI will also announce the recipient of its second annual Global Payroll Titan award on the final day of GPW. The award celebrates, recognizes, and empowers the payroll professionals responsible for processing multi-country payrolls.

Global Payroll Week elevates the visibility of the global payroll industry and increases the global payroll professional's skill level through education, training, and networking opportunities. It is made possible with support from official sponsors: ADP, CloudPay, Immedis, IRIS FMP, and Neeyamo. For more information about Global Payroll Week, its sponsors, and the different events happening each day, visit www.gpminstitute.com.

The Global Payroll Management Institute is a leading international community of payroll leaders, managers, practitioners, researchers, and technology experts. Visit GPMI online at www.gpminstitute.com.

