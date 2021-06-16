Left Menu

Miley Cyrus can use name as trademark in Europe after long-running row

U.S. pop star Miley Cyrus has won the right to use her name as a trademark on a wide range of products in the European Union, after Europe's top court on Wednesday annulled a decision by the EU patent office to limit the scope of her brand. The case dates to 2014 when the 28-year-old "Wrecking Ball" singer's company Smiley Miley Inc. sought to trade mark MILEY CYRUS with the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for audio and video discs, mobile phone cases, e-books, electronic board games, calendars and other goods.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 17:15 IST
Miley Cyrus can use name as trademark in Europe after long-running row

U.S. pop star Miley Cyrus has won the right to use her name as a trademark on a wide range of products in the European Union, after Europe's top court on Wednesday annulled a decision by the EU patent office to limit the scope of her brand.

The case dates to 2014 when the 28-year-old "Wrecking Ball" singer's company Smiley Miley Inc. sought to trade mark MILEY CYRUS with the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for audio and video discs, mobile phone cases, e-books, electronic board games, calendars and other goods. British Virgin Island-based Cyrus Trademarks Ltd, which had registered the mark CYRUS in 2010, however opposed the application for some of the products.

EUIPO backed part of its argument, citing the likelihood of confusion between the two trademarks. Smiley Miley appealed but failed to convince the patent office last year and subsequently took its case to the Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice (CJEU). The Court overruled EUIPO's decision, dismissing its arguments that the brands could be confused and that the name Miley Cyrus had no conceptual meaning.

"The mark applied for, MILEY CYRUS, has a clear and specific semantic content for the relevant public given that it refers to a public figure of international reputation, known by most well-informed, reasonably observant and circumspect persons...," the CJEU said. The case is T-368/20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021