Mamata Banerjee’s TMC opens account on microblogging site Koo

In a bid to expand its reach on social media, the Trinamool Congress on Saturday created its official account on Koo, the Indian microblogging site.The party will use the Koo platform to share information, updates and developments with the people of West Bengal and Tripura, a senior TMC leader said.Along with the All India Trinamool Congress, the partys Tripura unit and its students wing also opened accounts on the social networking site.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-09-2021 02:06 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 00:55 IST
TMC logo Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to expand its reach on social media, the Trinamool Congress on Saturday created its official account on Koo, the Indian microblogging site.

The party will use the Koo platform to share information, updates and developments with the people of West Bengal and Tripura, a senior TMC leader said.

Along with the All India Trinamool Congress, the party's Tripura unit and its students' wing also opened accounts on the social networking site. In its first post on the site in both Bengali and English, the TMC said, "We are elated to be on Koo". The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC will broaden its connection with people in Bangla, Hindi, English and other languages., the party leader said. Koo co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna welcomed West Bengal's ruling party on the platform.

''We believe that this will enable people to listen to the party's developments and plans,'' he said. In a short period of time, Koo has crossed 10 million downloads, he claimed, adding that the platform is available in eight languages and gives people the opportunity to interact with multiple users in their mother tongue. The TMC and its several wings have already their accounts on other social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, while several top party functionaries, including Banerjee, national general secretary Abhisek Banerjee, MPs Mahua Moitra, Derek O'Brien apart from state ministers Bratya Basu, Partha Chatterjee, spokesperson Kunal Ghosh are active on these online sites.

