Left Menu

JPMorgan appoints Allison Beer as CEO of Chase's card business

She was formerly with American Express Co, where she held key roles across mergers and acquisitions, card benefits and digital partnerships. The bank named Rohan Amin as the chief product officer of Chase, a role that was held by Beer before her appointment as CEO of cards.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 22:35 IST
JPMorgan appoints Allison Beer as CEO of Chase's card business

JPMorgan Chase & Co on Thursday appointed Allison Beer as the chief executive officer of cards at Chase, making her the third woman in a row to lead the cards business at the retail bank. Beer took over the reins from Marianne Lake, who is currently co-head of the consumer and community banking division with Jennifer Piepszak, also a former CEO of the cards business at Chase.

Beer joined the bank in 2017 to lead partnerships with payments companies in the bank's digital division. Her team managed partnerships with Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Android Pay, among others. She was formerly with American Express Co, where she held key roles across mergers and acquisitions, card benefits and digital partnerships.

The bank named Rohan Amin as the chief product officer of Chase, a role that was held by Beer before her appointment as CEO of cards. Amin joined JPMorgan Chase from Lockheed Martin in 2014, where he ran the global cybersecurity solutions division. JPMorgan also appointed Gill Haus to the role of chief information officer at Chase. Haus, who joined the bank right before the pandemic took hold in the U.S. in February 2020 from Capital One, was hired to lead digital technology for the consumer bank.

Chase is JPMorgan's retail bank which is housed within its consumer & community banking division.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021