Left Menu

NSE Academy joins hand with IIM Jammu for certification programs in finance, financial technologies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 13:22 IST
NSE Academy joins hand with IIM Jammu for certification programs in finance, financial technologies
  • Country:
  • India

NSE Academy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Management, Jammu, for joint certification programs in finance and financial technologies.

Under this partnership, several short-term and long-term programs aimed at working professionals and custom-designed programs for organizations seeking to build leadership capabilities in the finance and financial technology domain will be announced shortly, the exchange said in a statement on Friday.

These programs will be delivered through online and hybrid mode and will be co-certified by both the institutions.

''This MoU (memorandum of understanding) will make high-quality professional education and training in Finance and allied areas accessible to a wider section of aspiring professionals,'' Prof B S Sahay, Director IIM Jammu, said.

Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO NSE said the exchange has always been at the forefront of driving innovation in the Indian BFSI sector.

''Our collaboration with a premium institution like the Indian Institute of Management, Jammu shall build a solid foundation for professionals aspiring to build careers and upskill themselves in areas of financial services and related technologies,'' he added.

Abhilash Misra, Chief Executive Officer, NSE Academy, said that the joint certification and education programs delivered under this partnership will enable the professionals to be further equipped to meet the ever-growing demands of the dynamic BFSI market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021