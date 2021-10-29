NSE Academy joins hand with IIM Jammu for certification programs in finance, financial technologies

NSE Academy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Management, Jammu, for joint certification programs in finance and financial technologies.

Under this partnership, several short-term and long-term programs aimed at working professionals and custom-designed programs for organizations seeking to build leadership capabilities in the finance and financial technology domain will be announced shortly, the exchange said in a statement on Friday.

These programs will be delivered through online and hybrid mode and will be co-certified by both the institutions.

''This MoU (memorandum of understanding) will make high-quality professional education and training in Finance and allied areas accessible to a wider section of aspiring professionals,'' Prof B S Sahay, Director IIM Jammu, said.

Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO NSE said the exchange has always been at the forefront of driving innovation in the Indian BFSI sector.

''Our collaboration with a premium institution like the Indian Institute of Management, Jammu shall build a solid foundation for professionals aspiring to build careers and upskill themselves in areas of financial services and related technologies,'' he added.

Abhilash Misra, Chief Executive Officer, NSE Academy, said that the joint certification and education programs delivered under this partnership will enable the professionals to be further equipped to meet the ever-growing demands of the dynamic BFSI market.

