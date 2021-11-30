Rajeev Chandrasekhar interacts with AI innovators at ‘Responsible AI for Youth’ program

At the Azadi Ka Digital Mahotsav celebrations, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar interacted with creators of top 20 projects from Government schools across India who have proven their Artificial Intelligence skills by creating sustainable AI-led projects under 'Responsible AI for Youth' program.'Responsible AI for Youth'- a national program for Government Schools was initiated in May 2020 by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India - National e-Governance Division (NeGD) and Intel India. The initiative was launched to empower students, and to support them to become part of the skilled future workforce in an inclusive manner, this exclusive program for Government Schools students classes 8 – 12 across the country trained students in emerging technologies like AI.

Speaking with media at the event Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who himself is one of the leading technocrats of country, said, "At a time when children look to gain knowledge from textbooks, this is a clear renaissance in the education system that we have children, as young as those studying in 8th, 9th and 10th standard are innovating at a level and standard that is truly amazing."

"As someone who has been into technology for over 3 decades, it gives me immense pleasure to see the inspirational work of these children and I am deeply humbled by what these children are doing, I am grateful to all those at the Intel, at the Ministry who have helped them to come up with such kind of innovation and confidence", said, Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The Minister is a former chip designer and has worked in Silicon valley as part of team which designed Pentium processor. He is also one of the pioneers in mobile technology in India.

India has the most vibrant and fastest growing start-up ecosystem in the world creating unicorns with each passing month. And I believe these kids are the start-ups, the scientists, the unicorns for the next generation.

Two decades back, Indians were recognised in foreign countries as design engineers but in today's world Indian technology leaders are becoming global business leaders. They are leading Multi-national global companies - Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichhai, Aravind Krishnan and now we have Parag Agrawal from Twitter.

In Phase I, the program reached out to students from across the country and provided them with orientation and online training sessions. In this phase, 52, 628 students registered from 35 states and UTs (5724 cities) and 2704 ideas were received from 2441 students

In Phase II, top 100 ideas were shortlisted. These 100 ideas represented by 125 students from 25 States and UTs comprised of 67 girls and 58 boys, 94 students from State-run Govt. Schools, 23 from Central government Kendriya Vidyalayas, 6 from Government Aided Schools and 2 from Navodaya Vidyalayas. These students were provided extensive online training with Intel AI coaches and subject experts. The students learnt the basic AI concepts, domains, introduction to programming languages, data structures and project pitching etc. in batches conducted both in Hindi and English.

In Phase III - 60 shortlisted ideas were invited for a virtual showcase and evaluation and top 20 ideas represented by 27 students were shortlisted as the winners. These ideas have been showcased as part of Azadi Ka Digital Mahotsav here today.

Project Title: AI Waste Classifier - Green

By: Abhinav M Hari and Pavithran V

(Government Higher Secondary School, Cherpulassery, Kerala)

A computer vision based smart AI technology that gives users information on the reusability of their garbage or waste material. People can access easy tips and advice on reusing the waste they create by just posting an image to the model.

Project Title: Artificial Intelligence in Vehicles to Prevent Accidents

By: Arya Pangging

(Kendriya Vidyalaya (NERIST), Nirjuli, Arunachal Pradesh)

An AI tool to detect real-time conditions of the road and minimize the probability of road accidents. This computer vision based technology can be used to send alerts about dysfunctional roads, assess the risk and guide drivers to other routes beforehand.

Project Title: Ayurtech Band

By: Divyanshi Oli

(Government Girls Inter College, Nainital, Uttarakhand)

A DATA based smart technology that uses Nadi Pariksha, an ancient technique to detect cardiovascular risks and recommend diet and exercises. The main evaluation parameter is one of a kind, Nadi Pariksha, an ancient ayurvedic technique to diagnose health ailments.

Project Title: AI Idea in Healthcare

By: Gaganjot Kaur and Gurkirat Singh

(Government High School Bugga Kalan, Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab)

An AI tool to diagnose patients, evaluate the illness and suggest possible remedies including medicines or any other advanced treatment. Using the Natural Language Processing and DATA method, the AI model provides the user/patient with the most likely cause/illness of their symptoms.

Project Title: App of Growth

By: Isha Biswas

(Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh)

AI technology for farmers to identify crops that can be best harvested at a given time. The technology suggests a suitable crop to be planted in a particular type of soil after assessing several ecological and environmental factors.

Project Title: Divyang Roshni

By: Lakshita and Vidhi Chugh

(Salwan Girls Senior Secondary School, New Delhi, Delhi)

A computer vision based Cerebral Palsy detector and a soft robotic arm for ease of movement coordination. The model is trained to detect cerebral palsy in a person by reading their muscle response to nerve stimulation or electromyography readings

Project Title: Medicinal leaf

By: Manisha Ramola

(Government Inter College Phata, Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand)

An AI-based solution designed to provide in-depth information on medicinal leaves and herbs with just a single image. This model will help people living in remote areas to understand the medicinal benefits of trees and plants around them and harness them for their well-being.

Project Title: Virtual Assistance cum Parental Guidance

By: Adavi Surya Karthikeya and Md. Muqtadir Quadri

(Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 (Golconda), Hyderabad, Telangana)

A Natural Language processing based conversing model that can deliver conversations like a human and give children a platform for interaction and communication in the absence of their parents. The platform will help children to deal with isolation when parents are out for work.

Project Title: AI Scarecrow

By: Mohit Tailor and Soniya Mishra

(Kendriya Vidyalaya Indrapura, Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan)

A smart AI model that employs computer vision technology to work as a human scarecrow in crop fields and ward off the animals. On detecting animals or birds, the model can buzz loud sounds to scare off the animal.

Project Title: Tree Thinning Scanner

By: Muhammed Adn Nuaman

(Government Brennen Higher Secondary School, Thalassery, Kerala)

A computer vision based AI technology that eases mandatory tree cutting tasks of diseased and unhealthy trees. This model assists in the easy identification of diseased trees based on which farmers can decide if it needs to be cut.

Project Title: 'Mitti ko jaano, fasal pehchano' Soil analysis and crop recommendation technology

By: Nandini Kushwaha

(Government Upper Primary School Patha, Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh)

A smart DATA based AI tool that identifies the most suitable crop for soil by analyzing the various nutritional components present in it. This model can be deployed as a physical soil detecting tool that will help farmers to understand their soil accurately and make informed decisions.

Project Title: Artificial Intelligence is a Boon for Healthcare

By: Nishi Goswami

(Kendriya Vidyalaya Panna, Madhya Pradesh)

An AI-based Chatbot that provides consultation services like a doctor and answers health or medical queries of a user. From understanding symptoms to getting to know about various healthcare solutions, this chatbot can ensure that every user will have a vast ocean of knowledge at their fingertips.

Project Title: Helper of visually challenged

By: Pradip Das

(Kanchrapara Harnett High School, Kanchrapara, West Bengal)

A computer vision-based AI technology to assist visually impaired people in easy navigation. The model identifies different objects and plays the sound of the object name alerting the visually disabled person.

Project Title: Be attentive or Drowsiness detection in students

By: Priyam Pagbandha

(Bamunpukhuri High School, Jorhat, Assam)

An AI model that uses computer vision technology to help teachers ensure attentiveness of students in classrooms by identifying sleepy and inattentive students. The model detects facial expressions, especially the eye aspect ratio of students to identify if they are paying attention.

Project Title: AthleteX for the Atmanirbhar Athlete

By: Puhabi Chakraborty

(Kendriya Vidyalaya NIT, Agartala, Tripura)

An AI app to measure the health parameters of athletes and recommend nutritional diets and workouts accordingly. Suggestions in the form of appropriate diet, stress relief therapy, and injury prevention measures are provided by the model.

Project Title: Smart Eye

By: Sanjeet Soni

(Government Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh)

An AI-powered facial recognition technology to automatically record the attendance of students. This smart facial recognition technology records every walk-in, in every class and keeps updating the student data every 20 minutes to keep a check on students

Project Title: Body Tracker

By: Suchismita Dikshit

(Jajati Keshari Government High School, Jajpur, Odisha)

An AI powered fitness model for children that monitors and gives suggestions to correctly perform exercise routines. The model assesses the movement of the neck, leg, waist, hand and elbow and identifies if the student is doing exercises in the right way.

Project Title: App for hearing-impaired

By: Tejas Shukla

(Kendriya Vidyalaya, Silchar, Assam)

A smart AI technology for speech and hearing impaired people that will detect sign language and convert it into text and vice-versa. The model is trained to pick sign language and convert it into text and sign using Natural Language Processing method.

Project Title: Weed and Crop Detection System

By: Vaibhav Dewangan and Dhiraj Kumar Yadaw

(Government Kuldip Nigam Higher Secondary School, Chhattisgarh)

AI-powered technology to easily identify different types of weeds in farms and aid in their removal. This AI Weed Detector technology can identify different types of weeds and provides information like their properties, the number of crops affected, and prevention and removal measures.

Project Title: Life Saver and Doctors Helper

By: Vanshika Yadav

(Kendriya Vidyalaya, Panna, Madhya Pradesh)

A diagnostic model that detects illness in the patients after analyzing their symptoms and offers remedial measures. Depending on the symptoms entered by a user, this AI technology analyses them to predict the most probable illness.

(With Inputs from PIB)