CIE (IIITH Incubator) selected for INR 5 Crore startup funding grant from Startup India Seed Fund Scheme

• Funds will be used to amplify investments in pre-revenue stage deeptech & research startups.

• Startup India Seed Fund Scheme is an initiative by Government of India to provide financial assistance to early stage startups.

• CIE IIITH has incubated over 400 startups since 2008, and now runs 2 tech accelerator programs for startups.

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIE (IIITH Foundation), the Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship of IIIT Hyderabad, has been selected for the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India.

INR 5 Crores was sanctioned to the incubator by the Experts Advisory Committee(EAC) after evaluating IIIT-H Foundation's impact on startups, progress and achievements over the past 13 years.

CIE helps enable and support eligible early-stage technology startups creating innovative solutions in areas of Deeptech (AI/ ML,CV, NLP, Robotics, VR/AR, Blockchain), Enterprise Tech, Edutech, Healthcare and Medtech. Startups based on research or those that have been started by researchers will be preferred. The funds will enable proof of concept, prototype development, product trials, market entry and commercialization by providing financial assistance upto INR 25 Lakhs.

For the next 3 years, IIIT-H Foundation will support around 20-25 startups through this scheme to enrich CIE's active deeptech startups seeding and growth programs. In recent years, CIE has seeded 15+ startups from research and in 2021, 4 startups including Revos, Instoried, Paymatrix, Scholr have exited, returning 4x multiples on the equity held by CIE. ''IIIT Hyderabad has always had serious aspirations to translate research into solutions for industry and society. Our incubator was started in 2008 to enable this. Over the years we have seeded several startups, and nurtured a few hundred startups. Very happy to see this support from Startup India,'' says Prof. P. J. Narayanan, Director, IIITH.

About CIE@IIITH: Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, also known as CIE@IIITH is a DST approved incubator operational since 2008. CIE@IIITH has so far supported around 200+ startups and has seed- funded 30 startups. CIE@IIITH was also instrumental being the kiln of the initiatives that culminated into the foundation of T-Hub. Along with developments in AVISHKAR, CIE@IIITH is also focusing on turning a new leaf in terms of infrastructure facilities, programmes and startup engagements focusing towards building a deeptech startup ecosystem. New working spaces are launched, seed funding programmes, structured workshops and mentoring opportunities and technology transfer facilitation are also being deployed now. Visit https://cie.iiit.ac.in for more details.

About IIIT-Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

Website: www.iiit.ac.in Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/600789/IIIT_Hyderabad_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)