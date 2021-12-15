Ooredoo Group selects Nokia to supply 5G CPEs, Wi-Fi solutions in MENA

Nokia will supply 5G CPEs and whole-home mesh WiFi solution to OoredooGroup's residential and enterprise customers across Middle East and North Africa (MENA), the Finnish company announced on Wednesday.

By connecting effortlessly to Ooredoo operating companies' 5G network, Nokia's FastMile 5G CPEs will provide seamless, ultra-high-speed broadband connectivity to premises. It will enable Ooredoo to deliver services demanding more bandwidth and high-speed data services, such as gaming and HD video streaming.

The partnership will see Ooredoo deploying the following solutions from Nokia:

Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway - a stylish, self-install gateway that delivers a high speed of up to 1 Gigabit per second. It can be placed indoors and includes a 5G modem, antennas, router and Wi-Fi for a complete and easy to install broadband solution.

Nokia FastMile 5G Receiver - a single indoor/outdoor receiver that is easy to deploy. It is equipped with a high gain antenna (up to 9 dBi), has multiple mounting options and does not require any manual orientation. The device is compatible with Nokia WiFi Beacons.

Nokia Beacon 1.1 - provides end-users with a dual band AC1200 in-home mesh WiFi solution that is affordable and delivers great performance

Nokia Beacon 2 - provides a dual band AX1800 WiFi solution with Wi-Fi 6 that delivers maximum performance for end-users seeking intelligent, seamless whole home WiFi

Nokia Beacon 6 - provides a dual band AX4200 WiFi solution with Wi-Fi 6 that delivers maximum performance for end-users seeking intelligent, seamless whole home WiFi

Nokia says its Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and WiFi solutions will enable Ooredoo to create additional revenue streams through new and exciting offers, such as smart home services and Internet of Things (IoT).

"With our FastMile solution, Ooredoo will be able to unlock the vast potential of its wireless mobile infrastructure and bring the benefits of 5G into the home to deliver new ultra-broadband services that enhance the user experience," said Ricky Corker, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Nokia.