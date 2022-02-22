Austria offers to send more observers for OSCE mission in eastern Ukraine

Austria is offering to send more observers for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's Special Monitoring Mission in eastern Ukraine, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday.

"Austria has 12 observers in this very dangerous area and has also made an offer to the OSCE to make more observers available if necessary because other nations have already withdrawn from this very dangerous but important OSCE mission," Nehammer told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)