German eastern business group calls off March meeting with Putin
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-02-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 18:58 IST
Germany Ost-Ausschuss Eastern Business Association's annual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will not take place as planned in March due to time constraints, the organisation's said on Tuesday.
The Ost-Ausschuss is planning a new date for the 2022 online meeting, said Chairman Oliver Hermes, who also condemned Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and urged the German government to remain open to dialogue.
