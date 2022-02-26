Left Menu

Greece to back EU line on Russia sanctions, including on SWIFT - govt source

Greece will support any European Union line on sanctions against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, including measures to cut off Moscow from the global SWIFT payments system, a senior government official told Reuters on Saturday.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 26-02-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 18:07 IST
Greece to back EU line on Russia sanctions, including on SWIFT - govt source
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece will support any European Union line on sanctions against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, including measures to cut off Moscow from the global SWIFT payments system, a senior government official told Reuters on Saturday. "Greece will support the EU's line on sanctions, including on SWIFT," the officials said, declining to be named.

SWIFT is a secure messaging system facilitating rapid cross-border payments and the main mechanism financing international trade. Such a move, if taken, would mark a further escalation of concerted sanctions by the West against Russia and would make it harder for Russian companies to do business.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, saying Greece had favoured the harshest EU sanctions against Russia after its attack and stood ready to provide assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India
4
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022