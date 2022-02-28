Left Menu

US to send anti-aircraft Stingers to Ukraine

Ukrainian officials have been asking for more of the powerful weapons.Estonia has also been providing Ukraine with Stingers since January, and in order to do that had to get U.S. permission.

Updated: 28-02-2022 03:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 03:29 IST
The U.S. for the first time has approved the direct delivery of Stinger missiles to Ukraine as part of a package approved by the White House on Friday.

The exact timing of delivery is not known, but officials say the U.S. is currently working on the logistics of the shipment. The officials agreed to discuss the development only if not quoted by name.

The decision comes on the heels of Germany's announcement that it will send 500 Stinger missiles and other weapons and supplies to Ukraine.

The high-speed Stingers are very accurate and are used to shoot down helicopters and other aircraft. Ukrainian officials have been asking for more of the powerful weapons.

Estonia has also been providing Ukraine with Stingers since January, and in order to do that had to get U.S. permission.

