Luca & Friends is the First Educational App for Kids using AI Technology to Combine Learning and Fitness

The World Health Organization recommends 60 minutes of exercise daily, yet 76% of American kids are falling short of that goal. To help families, schools, and out-of-school time programs address this issue in today's tech-driven world, the health and fitness company GOFA has launched Luca & Friends, a new ground-breaking app that uses AI (artificial intelligence) technology to get kids moving through fun, immersive educational games. Luca & Friends is the first app of its kind to combine learning and fitness via cutting-edge AI motion technology. Designed for kids ages 4-8, the app provides an interactive learning experience in which players play games by moving to select the right answers. Using basic movements and following simple directions, players might stretch or jump in order to "touch" or "catch" the right answers helping them build strength, endurance, coordination, and flexibility while practicing English and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) skills. "In an age where kids are spending more and more time in front of their screens, we have created a way to make that time more educational and active," said Wayne Chung, CEO of GOFA, creators of Luca & Friends. "This app includes principles of English, such as spelling and grammar, as well as STEM content and provides kids with fun, exciting and engaging games designed to help instill healthy habits. Through the use of AI technology, these games encourage movement and learning, giving kids the perfect platform on which to improve their knowledge and increase their daily exercise." The Luca & Friends story centers on a "galaxy far, far away" where Prince Luca and his alien friends Pumkey, Digby, and Mighty Coca, embark on a mission to save Earth from hate, fighting and hurt. The characters then appear in the app to connect kids to the exciting worlds of learning and movement.

Key features of Luca & Friends include: ● Social interaction – All games are socially interactive – encouraging players to invite friends and family to join the fun.

● Educational Content – Luca & Friends offers over 100 lessons and activities covering English and STEM topics. All content has been created by accredited teachers and trainers and is linked to curriculum standards.

● Rewards – Luca & Friends offers loyalty and reward programs to motivate kids to stay active.

● Parent Dashboard – The Parent Zone progress dashboard shows parents the play history for their child, and allows them to input health data so they can track their child's growth status.

● Playback Mode – The app collects a short video of the player so they can see themselves move during gameplay.

● A "quiet mode" – Players can revert back to touch-screen play in situations where there isn't the opportunity to move around.

● Connecting app to a television or other display Luca & Friends is currently available for iPhone and Android devices via Google Play and the Apple App store. For more information, visit: https://www.lucafriends.com/

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)