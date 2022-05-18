New York AG to investigate social media platforms used by Buffalo grocery gunman

New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Wednesday that her office is investigating social media companies the Buffalo grocery store gunman used to plan, promote and stream the attack that left 10 dead.

James said in a Tweet her office will investigate Twitch, 4chan, 8chan and Discord along with other platforms the shooter used to amplify the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)