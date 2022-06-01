Left Menu

U.S. to provide long-range rocket system to Ukraine, official says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2022 05:45 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States will provide Ukraine with the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), a senior Biden administration official said on Tuesday, upgrading Kyiv's battleground capabilities as it battles Russian invaders.

"These systems will be used by the Ukrainians to repel Russian advances on Ukrainian territory, but they will not be used on targets in Russian territory," the official told reporters.

