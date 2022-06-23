Left Menu

China launches new batch of three remote sensing satellites

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 23-06-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 10:03 IST
China launches new batch of three remote sensing satellites
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China on Thursday successfully launched three new remote sensing satellites from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The satellites were launched as the second batch of the Yaogan-35 family at 10:22 a.m. (local time) by a Long March-2D carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

The satellites will be mainly used to conduct science experiments, land resource surveys, yield estimation of agricultural products, and disaster prevention and reduction, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

This launch marked the 424th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

On November 6, China launched a batch of three Yaogan-35 satellites.

The Long March carrier rocket series, developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, is responsible for about 96.4 percent of all the launch missions in China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022