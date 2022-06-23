Left Menu

US to send rocket systems, other aid to Ukraine: Officials

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2022 22:23 IST
The US will send another USD 450 million in military aid to Ukraine, including some additional medium-range rocket systems, US officials said on Thursday.

The latest package will include a number of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS.

The initial four that the US sent have already gone into Ukraine and are in the hand of troops there. The package will also include ammunition and other supplies.

The new aid comes just a week after the US announced it will send an additional USD 1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, as America and its allies send Ukraine the longer-range systems that they believe will allow forces to better fight back against Russia.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details ahead of an announcement.

